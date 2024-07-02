Poland Inflation Rises Slightly in June
Photo by kolbet / Shutterstock.com
Poland's consumer price inflation increased for the second straight month in June to the highest level in four months, preliminary data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) on Friday show.
The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 2.6% year-on-year in June, slightly faster than the 2.5% increase in May.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.5%, while utility costs were 1.6% lower.
Data showed that expenses in connection with fuels for personal transport equipment showed an increase of 1.6%.
On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices edged up by 0.1% in June.
