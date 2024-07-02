ADVERTISEMENT

Poland Inflation Rises Slightly in June

Poland's consumer price inflation increased for the second straight month in June to the highest level in four months, preliminary data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) on Friday show.

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 2.6% year-on-year in June, slightly faster than the 2.5% increase in May.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.5%, while utility costs were 1.6% lower.

Data showed that expenses in connection with fuels for personal transport equipment showed an increase of 1.6%.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices edged up by 0.1% in June. 

