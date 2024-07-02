Bourse Turnover Reaches HUF 224 bln in June

Figures

Image courtesy of Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT)

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange came to HUF 224 billion in June, the bourse said on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The daily turnover averaged HUF 11.2 bln. Concorde brokered the highest volume of trades during the month, with a double-counted turnover of HUF 118.3 bln. Erste Befektetési was runner-up with a turnover of HUF 108.7 bln, followed by Wood+Company with HUF 96.3 bln.