4iG Signs MoU on Fiber Network JV With Telecom Egypt

Listed Hungarian ICT company 4iG on Monday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Telecom Egypt on the establishment of a joint venture to build, operate, and distribute fiber infrastructure on a wholesale basis in Egypt, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The JV aims to build a fiber network that reaches "at least" 6 million households with an investment of around USD 600 mln, 4iG said.

The MoU was signed in Cairo on Sunday.

In a separate press release, 4iG said the JV's investment would be made over a period of 10 years.

The agreement was signed at the Egypt-EU Investment Conference which was opened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier in the year, 4iG signed a term sheet with Telecom Egypt on a high-capacity submarine data cable link between Albania and Egypt.