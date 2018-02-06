Affidea acquires Főnix-Med

MTI – Econews

Diagnostic imaging company Affidea Diagnosztika has acquired peer Főnix-Med, a private healthcare provider, Affideaʼs Managing Director György Leitner said at a press conference Tuesday, describing the acquisition as the biggest ever by a professional investor in the domestic private healthcare sector.

Without revealing the transaction price, Leitner said Affidea made the purchase entirely from its own resources. With the acquisition, Affidea now offers out-patient care in some 30 medical specialties across the country, he added.

Affidea will integrate Főnix-Medʼs portfolio of services with its own this year, Leitner said.

Affidea, founded in Hungary 26 years ago, now has 230 surgeries in 16 countries. It has more than 500 employees and contracted workers at its twelve surgeries in Hungary, and employs about one-sixth of Hungarian radiologists, state news wire MTI noted.

The company posted revenues of more than HUF 8 billion in 2016, of which 80% came from state-funded services.

For its part, Főnix-Med has 600 employed and contracted staff at some 100 surgeries. It had revenue of HUF 2.4 bln in 2016, one-quarter deriving from state-funded services.