Coldplay Tour Dates Boost Budapest Bookings
Image by Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com
More than 110,000 fans of Coldplay booked 200,000 guest nights in Budapest to see the British rock band play three shows at Puskás Arena in June, the Hungarian Tourism Agency said on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Bookings during the week of the concerts, on June 16, 18, and 19, climbed 35% from the previous week, while the number of guest nights rose close to 30%, the agency said, citing information from the National Tourism Data Service Centre (NTAK).
Around 88% of the fans who booked rooms came from abroad: 9% were from the United Kingdom, 9% from Israel, 6% from the United States and 5% from Germany.
A video of the sites of Budapest and the band performing at Puskás Arena posted on Instagram was seen by over 3 million people and got over 170,000 likes.
SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL
Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.