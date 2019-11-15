World Science Forum in Budapest next week

BBJ

The World Science Forum (WSF), organized jointly by the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) and the most influential international scientific organizations, will be held in Budapest next week.

Image: worldscienceforum.org

Between November 20-23, scientists, decision-makers in science policy and the representatives of scientific press will be arriving in Budapest from more than 100 countries.

The event marks the 20th anniversary of the first conference that launched the World Science Forum. The 1999 interdisciplinary conference organized by UNESCO and the International Council for Science (ICSU) also included in its agenda the problems of the role and responsibility of science, and the ethical questions of scientific research.

The event will feature discussions at six plenary and approximately 30 other sessions by leading scientists, policymakers and representatives of science diplomacy.

The opening lecture of the conference will be delivered by Peter-Paul Verbeek, professor at the Dutch University of Twente, in the Palace of Arts (Müpa).

The plenary sessions will take place in the Palace of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Session titles include "Are There Ethical Limits to What Science Can Achieve or Should Pursue?", "The Ethics of Science Funding", "The Ethical Conduct of Science", and "Ethics in Science Communication".

Besides international scientific organizations, MTA also offers some plenary sessions, such as "Sustainable Agriculture", which is organized jointly by the MTA, the European Academies’ Science Advisory Council (EASAC) and the Department of Science and Innovation of the Republic of South Africa.

Further information is available at https://worldscienceforum.org/.