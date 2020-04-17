Slovakia inflation slows in March

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation eased in March, according to the latest figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR). The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-on-year in March, slower than 3.0% increase in February and January.
Prices for education grew 5% in March and those of miscellaneous goods and services, and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices were flat, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month. The core inflation rose 2.4% in March and the index fell 0.1% from the previous month, SÚSR said on April 15.