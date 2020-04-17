Slovakia inflation slows in March

BBJ

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation eased in March, according to the latest figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR). The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-on-year in March, slower than 3.0% increase in February and January.

Photo by xtock/Shutterstock.com

Prices for education grew 5% in March and those of miscellaneous goods and services, and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were flat, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month. The core inflation rose 2.4% in March and the index fell 0.1% from the previous month, SÚSR said on April 15.