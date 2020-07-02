Estonia industrial production, retail sales decline in May

remember me
Estonia’s industrial production and retail sales decreased in May, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 17.7% year-on-year in May, following a 16.9% fall in April.
Manufacturing output decreased by 17.3% annually in May.
Among the other sub-sectors, production in mining and energy declined 24.4% and 16.7%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.2% in May.
Separate data from the Tallinn-based statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 1% annually in May. On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 9% in May.
