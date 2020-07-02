Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Estonia industrial production, retail sales decline in May

 Regional Today
 Thursday, July 2, 2020, 16:30

Estonia’s industrial production and retail sales decreased in May, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Tuesday. 

Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 17.7% year-on-year in May, following a 16.9% fall in April.

Manufacturing output decreased by 17.3% annually in May.

Among the other sub-sectors, production in mining and energy declined 24.4% and 16.7%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.2% in May.

Separate data from the Tallinn-based statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 1% annually in May. On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 9% in May. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles