Estonia industrial production, retail sales decline in May

Regional Today

Estonia’s industrial production and retail sales decreased in May, data from Statistics Estonia (SE) showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 17.7% year-on-year in May, following a 16.9% fall in April.

Manufacturing output decreased by 17.3% annually in May.

Among the other sub-sectors, production in mining and energy declined 24.4% and 16.7%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.2% in May.

Separate data from the Tallinn-based statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 1% annually in May. On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 9% in May.