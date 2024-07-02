Tender for HUF 800 mln in Pastry Shop Subsidies Called
The Hungarian Tourism Agency on Tuesday announced the launch of a tender for HUF 800 million in grant money for pastry shops, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Pastry shop owners may apply for maximum support of HUF 1 mln for equipment or upgrades.
The funding is the second part of a HUF 13 bln program to support growth of the tourism sector. The first part of the scheme involved support for 1,600 restaurants. Funding for entertainment venues will be available later in the summer and support for bars and cafes will be announced in the fall.
Businesses in the capital are excluded from participation in the scheme.
