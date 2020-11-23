Energy companies burdened by epidemic

Nicholas Pongratz

In addition to recent low oil and gas prices and the oncoming green transition, the epidemic is posing an extreme challenge to the energy industry, according to novekedes.hu.

As a result of the crisis, even the largest market players have suffered a significant loss of revenue, which has a direct impact on investments.

Companies had to restructure their operations in a matter of months with radically declining energy needs and extremely low prices, while ensuring a continuous and uninterrupted energy supply, which also appreciated during the major closures.

At the Budapest Energy Summit, the leaders of MET Group, E.ON Hungária Zrt., Shell, and ExxonMobil will report on how they have stabilized and restructured their operations to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.