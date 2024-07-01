ADVERTISEMENT

Budapest Advances on List of Most Liveable Cities

Photo by Alla Simacheva / Shutterstock.com

Budapest has advanced seven spots to 32nd place in the latest annual ranking of the "world's most liveable cities" compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Budapest scored 92 points from a possible 100 based on an assessment of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Vienna topped the ranking with a score of 98.4. Copenhagen was runner-up, with 98 points, followed by Zurich, with 97.1. EIU scored 173 cities around the world in the ranking.

Hungary PMI Points to Contraction in June Analysis

Economy | Jul 1, 2024, 14:20
Strengthening EU Competitiveness Goal of Hungary's EU Presid... EU

Politics | Jul 1, 2024, 11:55
New Railway Technical Regulations Being Prepared Transport

Business | Jul 1, 2024, 13:00
White Rabbit Plays Key Role in Faber-Castell's Grundgesetz A... History

Budapest | Jun 27, 2024, 13:10

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

