Budapest Advances on List of Most Liveable Cities

City

Photo by Alla Simacheva / Shutterstock.com

Budapest has advanced seven spots to 32nd place in the latest annual ranking of the "world's most liveable cities" compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Budapest scored 92 points from a possible 100 based on an assessment of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Vienna topped the ranking with a score of 98.4. Copenhagen was runner-up, with 98 points, followed by Zurich, with 97.1. EIU scored 173 cities around the world in the ranking.