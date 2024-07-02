Gasoline Prices Level with Average in Neighboring Countries
Gasoline prices in Hungary were level with the average in neighboring countries during the week, but diesel prices were higher, according to data compiled from the EU Weekly Oil Bulletin by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) and published on Friday.
The price of gasoline in Hungary averaged 606/liter during the week, the same as the average in neighboring countries.
The diesel price stood at HUF 624/liter, HUF 13 higher than the average in neighboring countries.
The government called on motor fuel companies to bring prices at the pump under the average in neighboring countries, in line with the practice in earlier months, in a statement issued by the Ministry of National Economy on Friday. If prices don't fall, the government said it is prepared to intervene in the market.
SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL
Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.