Gasoline Prices Level with Average in Neighboring Countries

Gasoline prices in Hungary were level with the average in neighboring countries during the week, but diesel prices were higher, according to data compiled from the EU Weekly Oil Bulletin by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) and published on Friday.

The price of gasoline in Hungary averaged 606/liter during the week, the same as the average in neighboring countries.

The diesel price stood at HUF 624/liter, HUF 13 higher than the average in neighboring countries.

The government called on motor fuel companies to bring prices at the pump under the average in neighboring countries, in line with the practice in earlier months, in a statement issued by the Ministry of National Economy on Friday. If prices don't fall, the government said it is prepared to intervene in the market.