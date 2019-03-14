Business lunch with Mihály Patai

BBJ

The Hungarian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its partners will organize a business lunch with Mihály Patai, president of the Hungarian Banking Association and chairman-CEO of UniCredit Bank Hungary.

The event is held in partnership with the Joint Venture Association, the Dutch, German, Italian, British, and Swiss Chambers of Commerce, and the Commerce Division of the Austrian Embassy, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The lunch will run from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on March 28, with registration beginning half an hour prior at the Gundel Restaurant (1146 Budapest, Gundel Károly út 4).

The participation fee for chamber members is HUF 17,000 +VAT per person, and for non-members HUF 21,000 + VAT per person. Prior registration is mandatory at info@ccifrance-hongrie.org.

As the BBJ reported yesterday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is set to recommend Patai to replace Ferenc Gerhardt as deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).