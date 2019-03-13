PM to recommend Mihály Patai for MNB deputy governor

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will recommend Mihály Patai to replace Ferenc Gerhardt as deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), the PMʼs press chief told Hungarian news agency MTI on Wednesday.

Gerhardtʼs six-year term ends on April 21. Patai is the chairman of the Hungarian Banking Association and chairman-CEO of UniCredit Bank Hungary, one of Hungaryʼs biggest commercial lenders.

Orbán will recommend Patai for the post to President János Áder, who appoints the central bank governor and deputy governors.

Orbán has already asked House Speaker Laszló Kövér to organize a parliamentary committee hearing for Patai, the PMʼs press chief said.