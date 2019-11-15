China’s Quectel opens R&D center in Belgrade, Serbia

BBJ

Chinese IT company Quectel Wireless Solutions Co, Ltd. has announced the establishment of a research and development centre in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, to reinforce its global R&D structure and get closer to customers in Europe.

With the objective of building a strong technical foundation in Europe, the Belgrade office will focus on customer-driven activities, software customization, application layer development, and supporting key customers on Internet of Things integration and design, the company says.

“As the first European technology development site, it will boost its capability to support the Quectel product roadmap and enable the company to provide faster support to customers in the region,” the company said in a statement.

Quectel Wireless Solutions is a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, the statement says.