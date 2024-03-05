GVH Ramps up Booking Services Investigation
GVH
Hungary’s Competition Authority (GVH) has launched an accelerated investigation into the domestic market for online accommodation booking and accommodation services in order to explore and evaluate the processes currently taking place in the sector, writes novekdes.hu. [Growth]
The investigation covers, on the one hand, the analysis of the competitive conditions prevailing in the Hungarian online accommodation booking market, and on the other hand, the examination of the contractual conditions and practices applied by the market players towards the accommodation providers, which may affect the competition between the accommodation facilities.
Based on market information received by GVH, a serious disruption in the business of many domestic accommodation providers has recently been caused by the fact that one of the largest online accommodation brokerage platforms - Booking.com - used contractual terms and business practices with them that it did not with other accommodation partners.
