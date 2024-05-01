Employees More Worried About Jobs
Image by Mind-Diák Association
The optimistic perception of Hungarian employees regarding the continuation of their current job has fallen slightly compared to last year, according to the latest joint research by BNP Paribas Cardif Biztosító and Median, writes hrportal.hu.
The Labor Market Stability Index of BNP Paribas Cardif recorded a value of 74 points, which shows a one-point decline both compared to the previous quarter and to the same period of the last year.
The survey carried out in Q1 also reveals that the length of time that respondents think their household would be able to survive in the event of a possible job loss has noticeably decreased over the course of a year.
