Orbán Travels to Kyiv for Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the PM's press chief told MTI, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The opportunity to achieve peace will be the most important topic at the talks, Bertalan Havasi said.

The sides will also discuss bilateral ties and topical issues, he added.

Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on Monday.