MTI – Econews

Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024, 15:10

Orbán Travels to Kyiv for Talks

Int’l Relations

Photo by MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltán Fischer

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the PM's press chief told MTI, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The opportunity to achieve peace will be the most important topic at the talks, Bertalan Havasi said.

The sides will also discuss bilateral ties and topical issues, he added.

Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on Monday.

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

Support the BBJ

