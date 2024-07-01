Strengthening EU Competitiveness Goal of Hungary's EU Presidency

Strengthening European competitiveness is a "central goal " of Hungary's presidency of the Council of the European Union, EU Affairs Minister János Bóka said on public radio on Sunday.

A day ahead of the start of the six-month presidency, Bóka said Hungary aimed to see the establishment of a new European competitiveness pact that would raise the profile of the topic and support the identification of areas in which policymakers could take decisions to strengthen competitiveness, such as a reduction of red tape.

The presidency will also weigh how certain aspects of the internal market apply to the services, ICT and defense sectors, he added.

Hungary wants to advance the creation of a "genuine" capital markets union while strengthening infrastructure and energy ties, he said. It aims to shape a European industrial policy that works with companies, not against them, to achieve green transition targets, he added.

Around 230 events in Hungary are on the agenda of the presidency, and the country wants to organize an EU-Western Balkans summit and a high-level forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council, Bóka said.