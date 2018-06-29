Hungaryʼs Cellum upgrades SIM management platform

Bence Gaál

Hungarian mobile transaction company Cellum has announced upgrades to its SIM management platform for mobile network operators that, it says, will enable them to service “Internet of Things” devices regardless of manufacturer.

Cellum says its “over-the-air” solution has been a popular solution for managing SIM cards since 2002. The current version already supports technologies such as remote application management, virtual SIMs, and encryption algorithms for secure mobile payments. The upgrade will allow support for communications with IoT enabled devices, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.



Cellum’s OTA technology provides an option for mobile network operators to remotely manage devices, SIM cards, and deploy applications wirelessly, without having the consumers visit a customer service location to activate certain services. The company say this latest upgrade was needed as IoT devices communicate differently than traditional ones. The enhanced iteration complies with GlobalPlatform’s “Remote Application Management over HTTP” specification.

Cellum CEO János Kóka noted the importance of the upgrades, saying that, “The Internet of Things is a rapidly emerging area of technology. We are happy to see that our telecom customers are interested in this space, and we are committed to satisfying their changing needs.” He also praised the long-standing partnership between Cellum and Hungarian partner companies like Magyar Telekom and Telenor.

Earlier this year, Cellum signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Metranet, the digital services unit of Indonesia’s leading telecommunications group Telkom, in a bid to make Telkom the number one FinTech provider in the archipelago state, and to open up new markets for Cellum.