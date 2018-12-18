Hungary issues RMB 2 bln panda bond

MTI – Econews

Hungary sold RMB 2 billion in "panda" bonds targeted at the domestic Chinese market on Tuesday, Minister of Finance Mihály Varga told national news agency MTI.

The three-year bond carries a 4.3% coupon. The issue was oversubscribed 1.7 times, Varga said, adding that the issue winds up Hungaryʼs RMB 3 bln panda bond program launched in 2017.

Hungary issued its first, RMB 1 bln of panda bonds in July 2017. That bond carried a coupon of 4.85%.

Varga noted that Hungaryʼs panda bonds were also available to international institutional investors, through Bond Connect, a novel mutual market access scheme that allows investors from mainland China and overseas to trade in each otherʼs bond markets.

In April 2016, Hungary issued a RMB 1 bln "dim sum" bond, targeted at international investors.