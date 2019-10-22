Arsenic content of tap water above threshold in 85 settlements

BBJ

Of 85 settlements affected by drinking water polluted with arsenic, 70 have already undergone reconstruction and development, according to g7.hu. Despite HUF 17 billion of completed renovations, the water pollution has remained.

One of the problematic areas covers Csikéria, Bácsszőlős and Borota (all some 200 km south of Budapest) where Duna Aszfalt Kft. has already done HUF 3 bln in work.

Another affected area is Szentes (156 km southeast of Budapest) where, despite a HUF 1.8 bln investment, some 27,000 residents still drink polluted water. Consumption of water containing arsenic may increase the risk of different types of cancer such as skin, bladder, lung and kidney, g7.hu reports.