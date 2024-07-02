Seasonal Fruits Cheaper Than Last Year
Seasonal fruits are cheaper compared to last year, according to the latest report of the Agricultural Economics Institute (AKI). Most vegetables did not become more expensive based on wholesale market prices.
Examining the supply in mid-June, a kilo of cantaloupe costs an average of HUF 400-500 per kilo, depending on the variety, which is a 26% decrease compared to the same period last year.
The price of Germensdorf cherries at HUF 900 per kilogram is down by 10%, while the cost of sour cherries at HUF 700 per kilogram is down 17-27% depending on the variety.
Meanwhile, the price of raspberries at HUF 2,150 is down by about 15%, AKI said.
