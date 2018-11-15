Museum of Fine Arts presents works by Leonardo da Vinci

BBJ

Having recently reopened to the public after extensive renovations, the Museum of Fine Arts (Szépművészeti Múzeum) is presenting a collection of works by Leonardo da Vinci, according to the official website of the museum.

Leonardo da Vinciʼs “Mounted Warrior” sculpture (photo by mfab.hu)

The tightly focused exhibition is devoted to the “Horse and Rider,” including original drawings of the Renaissance genius, as well as a bronze equestrian statue said to have been created by the master.

The exhibition also presents some sculptural works by contemporaries of Leonardo who were influenced by his ideas.

A specialty of the exhibition is its venue: the museum’s beautifully renovated Romanesque Hall, restored to its original beauty and open to visitors for the first time after seven decades of being closed and used as a storage area.

Along with the Leonardo collection, a 650-piece Egyptian display is also on show.