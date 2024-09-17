The timing of the name change is no coincidence. The company, headed by Ádám Székely, managing director, has been in such a dynamic growth phase for years that the time has come for the company to express its philosophy and future objectives in its name.

In recent years, the company has multiplied the size of its portfolio and its financial potential: the dynamically expanding real estate portfolio of more than 235,000 sqm is significant, especially as there is no international background behind the company, it is still solely Hungarian-owned, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal notes.

According to the company, the name Innovinia best reflects the innovative mindset that characterizes the company’s day-to-day operations: problems that arise and the often fast and suddenly changing environment are treated as challenges to be solved, which in many cases means innovative thinking and different ways of doing things.

The name also expresses the company’s future objectives: geographical expansion, and exploiting international opportunities, while striving to maintain its core values and commitment to quality, Innovinia adds.