Late payment withdrawn from Bridgestone Hungary account

BBJ

Late payment with interest has been withdrawn from the account of Bridgestoneʼs Hungarian plant on behalf of one of its subcontractors, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“In the possession of legal warranty, the bailiff has collected the remittances from the accounts of Bridgestone Tatabánya Termelő Kft.,” translation agency Inter Lingua Kft, a subcontractor of Bridgestone’s Hungarian plant, said in a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Due to additional costs for the legal proceedings, 131% of the original principal outstanding has been withdrawn from the accounts of Bridgestone.

Inter Lingua Kft. said in the statement that to its “best knowledge, the wages of workers due in June are not endangered”.

Inter Lingua Kft. had earlier been reported to be demanding late payment interest, accusing the local operation of the tire manufacturing giant of regular late payments, according to a report by state news agency MTI. In a reaction to that earlier report, Bridgestone Tatabánya Kft. told MTI that it would not comment on the details of current legal issues or commercial contracts, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported. However, Bridgestone stressed in its statement sent to MTI that the firm cooperates well with 750 suppliers in Hungary, buying services and products from them.