Bridgestone subcontractor demands late payment interest

BBJ

One of the subcontractors of Bridgestoneʼs Hungarian plant is demanding late payment interest, accusing the local operation of the tire manufacturing giant of regular late payments, according to a report by state news agency MTI.

The claim has become enforceable and Bridgestoneʼs accounts are soon to be collected, translation agency Inter Lingua Kft. told MTI. As a subcontractor of Bridgestone’s Hungarian plant, Inter Lingua has invoiced late payment interest as permitted by the related Hungarian regulations, according to the news agency.

In the statement Inter Lingua sent to MTI, the company charges Bridgestone with regularly paying subcontractors late. It added that it hopes Bridgestone will become more disciplined in financial matters and will meet payment deadlines in future.

In a reaction to the report, Bridgestone Tatabánya Kft. told MTI that it would not comment on the details of current legal issues or commercial contracts, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported.

However, Bridgestone stressed in its statement sent to MTI that the firm cooperates with 750 suppliers in Hungary, buying services and products from them. These suppliers are either in occasional or long-term contracts with the company, and are being paid under the conditions recorded in their respective agreements to the satisfaction of both parties, index.hu reported.