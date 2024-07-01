New Railway Technical Regulations Being Prepared

Transport

pixabay

A new Hungarian railway technical regulation that is more modern, more uniform and harmonized with EU regulations is being prepared, the Ministry of Construction and Transport announced yesterday, according to portfolio.hu.

All market segments of the domestic railway sector will participate in creating the Railway Technical Regulations. Following the planned introduction of the new rules in October, the ministry's Railway Technical Committee belonging will assist market players with professional presentations and consultations. Anyone interested can comment on the proposed regulations between June 27 and July 7 at a dedicated website.