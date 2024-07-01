New Railway Technical Regulations Being Prepared
pixabay
A new Hungarian railway technical regulation that is more modern, more uniform and harmonized with EU regulations is being prepared, the Ministry of Construction and Transport announced yesterday, according to portfolio.hu.
All market segments of the domestic railway sector will participate in creating the Railway Technical Regulations.
Following the planned introduction of the new rules in October, the ministry's Railway Technical Committee belonging will assist market players with professional presentations and consultations.
Anyone interested can comment on the proposed regulations between June 27 and July 7 at a dedicated website.
SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL
Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.