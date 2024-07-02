ADVERTISEMENT

Croatia Retail Sales Growth Eases in May

Retail

Retail sales growth in Croatia slowed to 8.4% year-on-year in May, from 8.6% rise in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) showed on Friday.

It was the softest growth since January, as sales moderated for non-food products (11.4% vs 14.1% in April) and automotive fuels & lubricants (7.8% vs 8.8%).

Additionally, sales fell at a softer pace via internet or mail order (-3.8% vs -1.4%).

Conversely, sales increased for food, beverages & tobacco (4.6% vs 3.8%). On a monthly basis, retail activity rose 0.6%, easing from 0.7% gain in the preceding period.

Separate data from the Zagreb-based statistics agency showed that industrial production in the Adriatic country shrank 3.3% year-on-year in May, slipping further from a 2% fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, industrial output rose by 2.5% in May after showing no growth in the prior period. 

