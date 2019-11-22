BUD Cargo City opens

Bence Gaál

BUD Cargo City, Budapest Airportʼs EUR 50 million dedicated air freight facility is now open, elevating the airport onto the global stage as a CEE cargo hub, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Csaba Szlahó, Mayor of Vecsés; Szűcs Lajos, MP; Levente Magyar, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Rolf Schnitzler, CEO, Budapest Airport; Gerhard Schroeder, chairman, Budapest Airport; Steven Polmans, chairman, TIACA; and René Droese, chief property and cargo officer, Budapest Airport (pictured left to right)

Companies such as Celebi Aviation Holding and Menzies Aviation into the freshly opened 21,600 sqm cargo handling facility, developed as part of BUDʼs development program. The terminal also includes an 11,200 sqm forwarder building and a 32,000 sqm cargo apron which is able to service two Boeing 747 freighters at the same time.

“BUD Cargo City is a significant milestone in BUD’s growth strategy, and establishes the airport as the Central and Eastern Europe’s air cargo hub and gateway to the world,” said René Droese, chief property and cargo officer, Budapest Airport.

“BUD Cargo City provides a state of the art, efficient, linear and rapid logistics environment for our air cargo community and opens up a world of potential for our partners with high quality increased capacity to build new connections to all continents, especially Asia and North America.”

The completion of the first phase of BUD Cargo City means that the airportʼs annual cargo capacity now stands at 250,000 tonnes. The aforementioned forwarder building will be delivered in January 2020, with freight-forwarders such as Kuehne + Nagel, cargo-partner, DB Schenker, EKOL, Kombi Express, Ghibli/ CECZ, and Yusen Logistics moving in.

Celebi upgrades capacity

According to the press release, Celebi Ground Handling Hungary handles 90,000 tonnes of cargo per year at BUD and has invested in a two-phase infrastructure development plan in anticipation of air cargo growth at BUD.

"BUD’s location is very attractive with its catchment area that expands both into eastern and western Europe," said Atilla Korkmazoglu, president, ground handling & cargo, EMEA, Celebi Aviation Holding.

"We have implemented a two-phase construction plan in order to meet growing air cargo volumes at BUD, and phase one is already underway with a 22,000 sqm area that includes 12,000 sqm warehouse space, 1,600 sqm office and social areas, and 8,000 sqm maneuvering and equipment parking areas, we will install a brand new ETV to increase the capacity for phase two."

Celebi says that it has upgraded its freighter capacity with the new 35-tonne high loader for access to dedicated areas for special cargo handling.

"We are confident that the new Cargo City will enable us to meet the expectations of our employees and Customers on a higher level via the better work environment and increased service level," added Korgmazoglu. "We are looking to collaborate with all stakeholders to help future growth and reach Budapest’s true air cargo potential."

In the last 12 months, BUD has opened belly and freighter routes to China, with new Cargo City routes scheduled to open next year, the airport tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Robert Fordree, executive vice president – cargo, Menzies Aviation said, "BUD airport has demonstrated that the team understands the value of cargo as a revenue stream, and their proactive approach to building an air cargo handling solution and community benefits their partners and the entire air cargo industry."

"We will be bringing our global network to BUD creating new opportunities for consolidation and global deals, and our new warehousing and office facilities at BUD Cargo City will provide us with airside access which is a game-changer for our business in Hungary," he added.