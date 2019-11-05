New apron for BUD Cargo City completed

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport has announced the completion of a new apron and taxiway for its soon to be opened logistics base, BUD Cargo City, with the apron strong enough to hold two jumbo jets at the same time, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo: Budapest Airport

The apron and taxiway, made of basalt concrete, is big enough to fit six football pitches. The structure will be suitable for the concurrent parking of two Boeing B-747-8F type aircraft, with a maximum takeoff weight of 440 tons each, or four narrow-body cargo aircraft. The airport says that the 65 cm thick structure of the apron is strong enough to hold some 80 African elephants

The apron also features a comprehensive lighting system and optical cable network. The amount of cabling used would stretch for some 60 km, if laid out in a straight line.

“Efficiency: that’s the word that first comes to mind if I think of BUD Cargo City and the cargo apron," says René Droese, director of property and cargo for Budapest Airport, the operator of Ferenc Liszt International.

"The largest cargo aircraft in the world can be handled seamlessly here; moreover, the new apron is located so close to the logistics base that this can be done much faster than previously.”

Budapest Airport says it handled an average of 12,000 tons of cargo per month last year. BUD Cargo City, with an expected handover this month, will strengthen the leading regional role of Budapest in global freight transport, promoting economic growth and Hungarian firms doing business around the world, the airport says.