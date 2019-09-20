MOL welcomes 113 young professionals in Groww program

Bence Gaál

More than 100 young professionals started their international careers in September 2019 at MOL Group’s Growww program for fresh graduates, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

MOL executives at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Growww graduate scheme.

The program involves mentors helping young colleagues to integrate faster into the corporate environment and work more efficiently. Since its launch the program, with a higher than 80% retention rate, has enabled more than 2,300 young people to work for the company worldwide.

This year, 113 applicants received the opportunity to launch their careers in MOLʼs upstream (17), downstream (53), innovative businesses and services (30) and functional (13) areas.

Applicants with less than one-year of work experience could apply to the headquarters in Budapest and to local subsidiaries. This year, besides fresh graduates from Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, talents from Colombia, Egypt and Iran will also participate.

These so-called Growwwers represent 18 nationalities and have started their work in ten different countries, MOL says. Half of the participants are women.

Serious challenges

During the 12-month long program, the newly recruited graduates learn about and experience the operation of the oil and gas industry while facing serious business challenges.

Participants also have the opportunity to explore their personal development and potential. At the beginning of the program, each participant receives his or her own mentor who helps them through initial difficulties and provides feedback and guides them in their professional development.

The Growww program also aims at providing opportunities for young talents to create their own network with experts and executives in the company and establish professional cooperation.

"Over the last decade, the Growww program has gained wide regional recognition and we are proud that it has became a real industry trademark for MOL, with an exceptional retention rate of more than 80%," says Zdravka Demeter Bubalo, HR vice president at MOL Group.

"At the same time, half of the participants are female graduates this year, well above the oil & gas industry average.”