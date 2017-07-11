Telenor Hungary appoints new sales and marketing director

BBJ

Gábor Piller has been appointed corporate sales and marketing director at mobile phone operator Telenor Hungary, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Piller has decades of experience in telecommunications, IT and consumer electronics, and is joining Telenor Hungary from the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH), where he has been head of marketing communications, the company said.

Piller started his career in the telecommunications sector, where initially he was involved in sales and marketing projects and later held positions in business, commercial and corporate sales. Among other things, he was responsible for the development of new business product portfolios, the establishment of a corporate and government customer base, and the introduction of a corporate services portfolio.

When holding the position of Samsungʼs corporate manager, Piller was in charge of managing the IT and business products of the company. During this time he also played a major role in introducing new-generation banking, smart classroom and mobile security solutions, according to Telenor. He also gained experience on the regulatory side at the NMHH.

“We offer the same innovative services to Telenorʼs business subscribers helping them in their everyday life that we offer to residential customers, such as unlimited mobile internet and internet security solutions,” said Petra Stangl, Telenor Hungaryʼs Chief Marketing Officer. She noted that this customer base also has special needs for which the company has developed customizable products, from mobile management tools to IoT solutions.