Scitec names marketing director

Bence Gaál

Sports nutrition supplement maker Scitec has announced the appointment of Ádám Solymos as its new marketing director, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Solymos has been taking care of the marketing tasks of Scitec since September. Previously, he spent more than 10 years in England working for companies like Reckitt Benckiser. Other companies he has worked for in his career included Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Johnson & Johnson.

Solymos says that Scitecʼs most important aim for the future is to become a brand that engages a wider community of athletes, increasing its importance on the market. As the first step towards this goal, the company has already established two sub-brands in order to enhance its product portfolio: Scitec Gym for people aiming for a muscular and aesthetic look, and Scitec Endurance for endurance athletes.



"In the past 20 years, the sports supplement market has grown significantly, but there is still considerable growth potential in the sector," says Solymos, adding that thanks to its serious research and development background, Scitec aims to play an even greater role on the world market.

