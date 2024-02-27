Bence Gaál

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024, 08:30

Diversity in Focus at AmCham Hungary's HR Dream Day

Conferences

Diversity is no longer just a buzzword; it's becoming the new norm, and its potential is a game-changer for competitiveness. To look deeper into the crucial role of diverse workplaces in increasing productivity and cultivating an innovative work environment, AmCham Hungary is organizing its next HR Dream Day on March 21.

This year's spotlight is on generational diversity, marking a historic milestone where five generations collaborate in the workforce, from Traditionalists to Generation Z. While the first part of the conference will focus on the correlation between workforce diversity and business competitiveness, the second part will highlight strategies for fostering understanding and teamwork among diverse generations, recognizing their unique perspectives and skills.

Besides learning from international and local experts, this event also offers valuable networking opportunities to connect with professionals who have navigated generational diversity successfully. Don't miss the chance to be part of this transformative event exploring the power of diversity in shaping the future of work.

Participation fee:
AmCham members: 39,990 HUF + VAT / person
Non-members: 54,990 HUF + VAT / person

The registration deadline for the event is 5 p.m. on March 18.

