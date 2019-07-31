New president at helm of Direct Selling Association

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian Direct Selling Association (DSA Hungary) has announced the election of its president and board, with László Endrédi taking over as head during the current presidential cycle, which lasts until 2021.

László Endrédi

DSA Hungary says that during the new cycle, it will focus especially on the ethical operation of its members, consumer protection, cleaning up the market, and strengthening public trust towards the industry and its members.

"Direct selling is a dynamically developing branch not only globally, but domestically as well: currently some 0.5 million people are involved in it as customers and product dealers," says Endrédi, who is also CEO of nutrition company NeoLife International. "DSA, cooperating with the authorities, stands guard over the ethical operation of its member companies, creating the conditions for secure purchases by consumers."

The other elected members of the board are Dalma Kiss-László, marketing and PR director of Amway Hungária; László Gaál, network development director of Flavon Group; and László Dudás, CEO of Zepter Hungary.

Established in 1993, DSA Hungary is a member of both the European Direct Selling Association and the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations.