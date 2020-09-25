New office leasing director at Property Market

Bence Gaál

From October 19, 2020, Mariann Tóth will join the management team of Property Market as office leasing director, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

She will be responsible for managing the leasing activities of BudaPart, a large-scale mixed-use project in Budapest, as well as the company’s further real estate developments.

Tóth has been active in the sales and real estate market for over 15 years. In the past more than eight years, she had acted as HB Reavis Group’s country leasing director in Hungary, where she was responsible for the retail and office leasing of Váci Corner Offices and Agora Budapest.

In her tenure with HB Reavis, more than 90,000 sqm of leased space demonstrates her performance. Prior to that, she had worked as an associate for the office leasing team of Colliers International real estate agency, where she had managed successful transactions of local and international occupiers. Before engaging in the real estate market, she had covered corporate sales manager and sales director positions with Domina Inn Fiesta Hotel, New York Palace Boscolo and Danubius Hotel Group.

She studied hotel industry and tourism at the Budapest Business School.

"A significant portion of our imminent and planned projects are premium office market products, so we are very pleased that the new member of our management team has such an extensive experience. Mariannʼs competencies, real estate market knowledge and dynamism fit perfectly with our innovative, value-creating approach, thus I am sure we will achieve a lot of success through joining forces," said Mihály Schrancz, managing director of Property Market.