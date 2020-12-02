Danubia Legal announces partner promotion

Bence Gaál

Danubia Legal announced the appointment of Nikoletta Bial as its latest partner, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Bial first joined Danubia Group in 2004, as a junior lawyer. Since 2007 she assists her clients as an attorney in IP-related matters – first, she dealt with copyright matters, now mostly in trademark law among Danubia Legalʼs industrial property protection specialties.

She has extensive experience particularly in trademark litigation and non-litigious proceedings – including trademark registration, opposition, revocation proceedings, and infringement litigation – as well as in the field of customs measures for the protection of industrial property rights and criminal law infringements.

Bial also represents clients before the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and in litigation proceedings before the court.

"She has worked and is working with the Danubia Legal trademark team on matters of high importance and complex trademark law issues, which has contributed to her gaining a very broad knowledge in this area of law – and now as a newly appointed partner," Judit Lantos, managing partner of Danubia Legal, comments.

