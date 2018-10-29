UK’s 4th CEE Nuclear Energy Summit to run this week

Bence Gaál

The U.K.’s 4th CEE Nuclear Energy Summit, aimed at presenting the opportunities of seven markets across the CEE region and Finland, will run from today to Wednesday, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal

(Photo by nuclearenergysummitbudapest.hu)

The event’s main day will be tomorrow (October 30), with events starting at 9 a.m. at the Budapest Marriott Hotel (1052 Budapest, Apáczai Csere János utca 4).

The summit will feature a variety of presentations by Hungarian and foreign experts, after opening remarks by British Ambassador to Hungary Iain Lindsay. Topics range from radioactive waste management to developments in the field of nuclear fuel.

The event’s official language is English. Speakers, further information and registration is available at the summit’s official website.