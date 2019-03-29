U.K. Astronomer Royal lectures at CEU

BBJ

Martin Rees, the United Kingdom’s Astronomer Royal, will hold a lecture entitled "Achieving a Brighter Future: Is Science a Hope or a Threat?" at CEU on April 4, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will revolve around advances in biotechnology, cyber tech, and AI, related "dystopian" risks and necessary regulation. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at CEU’s Auditorium A (Nádor utca 15).

Welcome remarks will be delivered by Michael Ignatieff, president and rector of the CEU. The event will be live streamed on CEU’s YouTube channel.