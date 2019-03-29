U.K. Astronomer Royal lectures at CEU

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Martin Rees, the United Kingdom’s Astronomer Royal, will hold a lecture entitled "Achieving a Brighter Future: Is Science a Hope or a Threat?" at CEU on April 4, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.
The event will revolve around advances in biotechnology, cyber tech, and AI, related "dystopian" risks and necessary regulation. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at CEU’s Auditorium A (Nádor utca 15).
Welcome remarks will be delivered by Michael Ignatieff, president and rector of the CEU. The event will be live streamed on CEU’s YouTube channel.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben