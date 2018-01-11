TI investigative journo program shows ‘All the President’s Men’

BBJ

The Transparency International Hungary mentor-mentee program for young investigative journalists will hold a round table discussion and screening of “All the President’s Men,” the 1976 American political thriller about the Watergate scandal which brought down the presidency of Richard M. Nixon, next Tuesday (January 16).

TI Hungary’s fifth mentor-mentee program was launched in November 2017, with eight mentors and their mentees working together for a period of three months. The result of their work will be eight investigative articles that reveal new information on corruption-related issues.

As part of the program, TI Hungary is organizing the round table and film screening at the Cirko-Gejzír Cinema (Balassi Bálint u. 15-17, Budapest 1055).

Registration is from 5 p.m., the film starts at 5.30 p.m., and the discussion – “My Success Stories and Failures in Investigative Reporting and What I Have Learned From Them” – at 7.50 p.m.

Participation is free of charge, but places should be registered via diana.sebestyen@transparency.hu by January 15. The language of the event is Hungarian, but interpretation is provided during the discussion.

The supporters of the mentor-mentee program are the embassies of France, Sweden and the United States.