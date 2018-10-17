‘The Trump Administration’s Perspective’ at KKI

Bence Gaál

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) and the Danube Institute have announced an event entitled "Reinvigorating U.S. – Central European Relations: The Trump Administration’s Perspective" at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 26.

Photo by Windover Way Photography / Shutterstock.com

The event features James Jay Garofano, vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, The Heritage Foundation. Other speakers will include Danube Institute President John O’Sullivan and KKI Director Márton Ugrósdy, with KKI’s Senior Research Fellow Gergely Varga moderating the talks.

The event takes place at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (13-15, Bérc Street, Budapest 1016). Prior registration is required at KKI’s website by October 25. The discussion will be held in English.