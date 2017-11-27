Strategic Tax Conference in Budapest on Tuesday

BBJ

The German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK), the Joint Venture Association (JVSz) and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce are organizing a Strategic Tax Day 2018 tomorrow (November 28) at the Aquincum Hotel Budapest.

The event will look at the strategic challenges of the next fiscal year, and what plans the government has to reduce tax administration, among other things.

The conference will feature delegates from the government, companies and professional advisers, who will discuss their experiences of the tax environment of the last 5-10 years, as well as making proposals for the next 5-10 years.

The full-morning conference at the hotel (1036 Budapest, Árpád útja 94) starts at 9 a.m. and includes lunch. The official language of the event is Hungarian, but English-language simultaneous interpretation will be provided.

Participation costs HUF 14,000 + VAT/person for chamber members, and HUF 18,000 + VAT/person for non-members.