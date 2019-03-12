Morocco event at KKI on March 14

Bence Gaál

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI), in cooperation with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Hungary, is hosting a public lecture titled "The Major Reform projects and the Positioning of Morocco at the International Level" on Thursday, March 14.

Rabat, Morocco

The lecture, delivered by Mounia Boucetta, Secretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco, will be held on March 14, running from 10 a.m. at the institute (1016 Budapest, Bérc utca 13-15). The event is public, but prior registration is required.

Those interested should register before noon on March 13 at the kki.hu website. The lecture will be in English.