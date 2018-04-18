Liszt Ferenc Academy launches new season

BBJ

International stars and outstanding Hungarian artists feature in the 2018/19 season of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest. In addition, the 111-year-old concert organ of the academy will be heard for the first time after a nine-year renovation.

The academy is launching season tickets for the coming season. The historical performance program will feature Baroque experts such as violinist Giuliano Carmingola, conductor and harpsichordist Pierre Hantaï, and the Il Pomo dʼOro ensemble. The vocal music program will present a special genre, the pasticcio (pastiche), featuring a musical piece compiled from works by Bach, Graun and Telemann, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Opera and lieder enthusiasts will find interesting recitals including the Winterreise song cycle by Schubert, originally written for male voice, now interpreted by soprano Emőke Baráth. Chamber music will be present with a series of the complete chamber works by Schumann, while Mozart sonatas will be played at three evenings by violinist Vilmos Szabadi and pianist Gábor Farkas.

Season tickets will also be offered for children with a special series dedicated to the music of religious ceremonies. More programs are available on the Academy website.