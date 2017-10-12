Lecture on Hungarian-Israeli Relations

BBJ

Avi Dichter the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Knesset will hold a lecture in Budapest on October 17.

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade is holding a public lecture entitled “The Prospects of Hungarian-Israeli Relations”, given by Avi Dichter, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, and Zsolt Németh, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly.

The English-language event will be held on October 17 at 5 p.m. at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bérc utca 13-15, Budapest 1016. The lecture is free but registration is required before 5 p.m. on October 16.