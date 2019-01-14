KKI screens Ukraine documentary

Bence Gaál

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) will screen a documentary by Dániel Kiss called "Vortex – Ukraine’s Endless Conflict" on January 17, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Following the screening, a discussion will be held with Dániel Kiss and Sándor Ackermann. The documentary is in Russian and Ukrainian, with English subtitles. The discussion will be held in English. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday (January 17) at the institute (13-15 Bérc utca, Budapest 1016).

Prior registration is necessary, and can be done at the KKI website until noon on January 16.