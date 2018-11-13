KKI presents roundtable discussion on Brexit

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, in cooperation with the State Secretariat for European Union Affairs of the Prime Minister’s Office is to organize a roundtable discussion entitled “Stronger Together: Brexit – A Form of New Cooperation or Nasty Divorce?” , according to the instituteʼs official website.
The discussion features Dr Stefaan De Rynck, a senior advisor to Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit; Dr Hartmut Mayer, director of European Studies Center, St. Anthony’s College (Oxford); Dr Charles Enoch, director of the Political Economy of Financial Markets Program, St. Anthony’s College (Oxford); and Szabolcs Takács, State Secretary for European Union Affairs, Prime Minister’s Office.
The event will be held on November 15, at 2 p.m. at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, 13-15. Bérc utca. It is public, but prior registration is required at the kki.hu website. The discussion will be held in English