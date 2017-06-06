Judafest Street Festival brightens Budapest at weekend

BBJ

The 10th Judafest Street Festival awaits festival-goers with free gigs, a kid’s court, food and drink specialties and an all-day street fair in the historic Jewish Quarter in Budapest this weekend of June 9-11, hosting Europe as guest of honor, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

District 7’s Kazinczy street has always been the heart of what is today considered one of Europe’s must-see urban attractions with an unmatched atmosphere filled with living Jewish and multicultural traditions dating back several hundred years, the organizers of the festival say.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this years’ Judafest is extended to a three-day event from Friday to Sunday.

On Friday, June 9, visitors will get the chance to attend Jewish liturgies, while Saturday features a series of exciting city walks discovering the hidden corners of the old Jewish Quarter.

On Sunday, June 11, the festival will fill Kazinczy street with live performances, concerts and a vivid street fair. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore flavorful authentic Jewish dishes and a collection of craft art, while children will be offered several activities throughout the day.

Welcoming EUNIC, the network of European national cultural institutes, Judafest will host Europe as guest of honor, symbolizing the need and aim for continuous dialogue in today’s diverse world.

“The Judafest Street Festival, a truly multicultural event, traditionally attracts both local and foreign visitors, giving them a chance to meet old friends and new people,” organizers say.