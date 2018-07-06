International support for Budapest Pride march

BBJ

More than 100 CEOs will march together at Budapest Pride tomorrow (Saturday). Meanwhile, the embassies of 34 countries around the world expressed their support for the rights of LGBT communities.

Business leaders from local organizations, SMEs and large multinational companies will join Budapest Pride, including Citi, Blackrock, BP, GE, Diageo, IBM, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Nielsen, Procter&Gamble and Vodafone, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

The CEOs will be leading their colleagues throughout the march, and as LGBTQ allies, promoting their commitment to diversity and inclusion, contributing to creating an open working environment for employees, where everyone can be their true authentic self.

The WeAreOpen community initiative was launched in the summer of 2013 by Prezi, espell and Google. In the past five years, more than 1,000 companies, organizations and communities have joined WeAreOpen, including Hungarian businesses, brands with a high Hungarian and international profile, and civil organizations and communities. WeAreOpen will be participating in Budapest Pride for the sixth time.

Meanwhile, the Embassies of Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the British Council, have issued a joint press release on the occasion of the Budapest Pride.

"International human rights law is grounded on the broad premise that all individuals are entitled to the same rights and freedoms without discrimination. On this is based our unshakeable view that human rights apply equally to every human being, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. This is the essence of our democratic values," the statement says.

"We reject and condemn acts of violence and discrimination in all regions of the world committed against individuals based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. Any discrimination on those grounds is incompatible with the provisions of the relevant legal texts, including within the United Nations, the Council of Europe, and the European Union," the joint press release emphasized.